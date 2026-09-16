Shehnaaz Gill’s flight faces severe turbulence, video goes viral

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Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill shared a video of a turbulent flight with her brother Shehbaz Badesha, saying they were “very narrowly safe” after the aircraft landed safely.

Actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill faced a tense moment during a recent flight with her brother Shehbaz Badesha after the aircraft encountered severe turbulence.

In the viral video shared by Shehnaaz, she can be seen closing her eyes, folding her hands, and repeatedly chanting “Waheguru” as the flight experienced turbulence.

Shehbaz is seen recording the moment while trying to remain calm.

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The aircraft eventually landed safely, reportedly at Mumbai airport. Shehnaaz captioned the video, “Bahut mushkil se bache aaj. So grateful we landed safely,” while also thanking Waheguru.

The airline and the exact location from which the siblings boarded could not be immediately confirmed.

The video has since attracted widespread attention online, with fans expressing relief over their safe landing.