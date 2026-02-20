Shashi Tharoor targets the Kerala Story 2 teaser, sparks debate

Advertisement

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the newly released teaser for the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2, accusing its makers of promoting hate and deepening social divisions.

The teaser, which debuted earlier this week ahead of the film’s planned release, revisits themes from the original The Kerala Story — a controversial 2023 drama that sparked heated debate over its portrayal of sensitive social issues. In a social media post, Tharoor said the sequel appears to continue “hate-promoting” narratives under the guise of entertainment and warned that cinema should not be used to exacerbate tensions in society.

Tharoor’s remarks drew swift reaction from members of the film’s creative team. Veteran Bollywood producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah called it “ironic” to blame cinema for broader social unrest and challenged the suggestion that a teaser alone could incite hatred. Shah and others associated with the project said the film aims to explore real issues through a cinematic lens and not to promote any harmful agenda.

The exchange highlights a growing cultural debate in India over the role of mainstream entertainment in shaping public discourse. Critics of the film argue that the The Kerala Story franchise has previously been accused of presenting polarizing content, while supporters say filmmakers have a creative license to interpret events and provoke discussion.

Advertisement

The Kerala Story 2 is expected to release on February 27, as shown in the teaser. The teaser’s launch has already generated significant buzz online, with reactions ranging from praise for its boldness to concern over its potential impact on communal harmony.

Watch Ofiicial Teaser here: