Shamna kasim shares first glimpse of newborn baby girl on Instagram

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New Delhi: Actress Shamna kasim took to her Instagram handle today and shared first picture of her newborn baby girl and reveals her name “Dua Jameela.”

The poster captures Shamna kasim’s family of four standing together and living their precious moment. In the poster that she has uploaded reads, Welcome baby, Dua Jameela in big letters and added to it saying meet our beautiful daughter Dua Jameela with her Birth date mentioned in the bottom as March 14, 2026.

The post is captioned as, “Today, Allah has blessed my life with another precious gift.”

“Early this morning at 4:25 AM, close to the time of Fajr, we were blessed with a baby girl.”

Immediately after her birth, the Adhan and Iqamah were recited in her ears. We have named our beloved daughter “Dua Jameela.”

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“May Allah grant her a long life, good health, and strong Iman, and make her grow into a righteous and noble person. May she be a great blessing for our entire family. 🤍”

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamna Kkasim ( purnaa ) (@shamnakasim)

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