Shamita Shetty hits back at age-shaming comments over being single at 47

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Mumbai: Actor Shamita Shetty strongly responded to social media users who targeted her over her age and relationship status. Sharing screenshots of the comments on Instagram Stories, the actress criticised the mindset behind judging women for remaining unmarried in their 40s.

According to the sources, one user commented that she no longer looked the way she did earlier because of age. Reacting to it, Shamita said ageing is natural and appearances change with time. She added that she is healthy, fit, content, and grateful for her life, which matters more to her than unrealistic beauty standards.

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Another comment questioned why she had not married earlier and suggested she would have had grown-up children by now. The actress responded sharply, questioning why society continues to pressure single women and shame them for personal life choices. She also criticised patriarchal thinking and asked such followers to stop engaging with her content if they held such views.

Shamita Shetty is known for films like Mohabbatein, Zeher, Bewafaa, and Cash. She has also appeared in reality shows including Bigg Boss 15, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.