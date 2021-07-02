Shahid Kapoor unmasks 20 seconds of his life, shares BTS video from shooting venue

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to share insights of his shooting schedule in a fast-paced 20-second video.

“Unmasking 20 seconds of my life!” wrote Shahid on his Instagram account with 30.6 million followers.

Shahid’s behind-the-scene video shows him on a film set, navigating in the pandemic with his face mask on.

“20 seconds of my life is over. Stop camera now. I want to go home,” says Shahid at the end of the video, wearing a black mask.

The video shows glimpses of Shahid reaching the film set, getting out of his vanity, shooting and interacting with the people on the set, and in the end getting back to his car to head home.

Shahid will make his digital debut with a web series directed by Raj and DK of “The Family Man” fame. He will next be seen in the film “Jersey”, also featuring his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.