Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has tweeted to state that this is the time when all Indians must be united as “one family” and “do our little bit to look after each other”.

In a social media post he sent out on Thursday evening, on his Twitter handle @iamsrk, the actor wrote: “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around you working tirelessly for you.. not related to u.. to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we will do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”

Earlier, on @RedChilliesEnt, the Twitter handle of his producrion house Red Chillies Entertainment, the actor gave out a lengthy statement announcing his contributions to the current fight against COVID-19 through his group companies — Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 war. He, however, did not specify any monetary amount to specify how much he would be donating.

“Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the Chief Ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other States and Union Territories leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focused our efforts on the three cities — Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi with the realization that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward,” the actor said in the statement.

“At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, there can only be one true response: The expression of Humanity itself. This is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead. This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn’t really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another.

“There’s nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic, than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction. So, while we do whatever we can to support each other in our own small ways, the compassion we show to those who are likely to face the most brutal brunt of both, the pandemic and its economic consequences, will define us as a generation and as a Nation. The scourge we are up against, is fearsome and unknown to us. Like all uncharted paths, our journey to overcome every new challenge it throws at us will be arduous. There will be times when the best intentions might yield the wrong results.

“There may also be times when we accidentally stumble upon important solutions. All we can really do is try our utmost to adapt and confront each challenge with courage. As a nation, and as a people, it is our duty to give it all we’ve got. I am going to try my best and I know each one of you will do so too. Only together we will be able to fight through these difficult and unimaginable days. Together, we will overcome,” he added.

Shah Rukh ended on a poetic note: “Raat ke baad naye din ki sehar aayegi, din nahi badlega, tareeq Badal jayegi… I pray for you and your families, please do the same for me. Aur kripya karke… kuch dinon ke liye… ek doosre se sharirik taur se… thoda door… aur door… aur door… aur door.”

According to the statement released by SRK, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which he co-owns with wife Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta, he has committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through Red Chillies Entertainment co-owned by Gauri and SRK, he has committed to contributing to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

That apart, the media release said, the superstar has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and health care workers. KKR and Meer Foundation will work with the West Bengal and the Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 PPE kits and work at raising awareness among people.

SRK’s Meer Foundation along with the foundation Ek Saath will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. Meer Foundation is also collaborating with Roti Foundation — founded by former Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Mr D. Sivanandhan — to provide meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers, besides pitching in with grocery and other basic essential support for daily wage in association with Working People’s Charter and also continue extending help to acid attack survivors.