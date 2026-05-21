Shah Rukh Khan’s King faces fresh leak trouble after AI fan edit goes viral

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Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King have reportedly tightened security after an AI-generated fan edit based on leaked visuals went viral online. The development comes shortly after footage from the film’s climax sequence surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the viral video used leaked clips, paparazzi footage and AI-generated scenes to create what it described as a “mini version” of the film.

The content was later mass-reported by fans and members of the production team, leading to its removal from several platforms.

Sources revealed that the team had already been dealing with multiple leaks during production. Earlier, visuals from the Cape Town schedule featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan filming a song sequence had also appeared online.

Recently leaked stills from the climax shoot further increased concerns.

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Insiders reportedly said the AI-generated edit became a bigger issue because it attempted to recreate the film’s storyline using publicly available material.

In response, security around the current Mumbai schedule near Ghodbunder Road has been strengthened, especially during action scenes and important sequences.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is currently in its final phase of shooting. Some patchwork, action inserts and another schedule are still pending, while VFX work continues simultaneously.

Reports suggest the film is expected to wrap by the end of July.

Siddharth Anand has also urged fans not to circulate leaked content and requested audiences to wait for the film’s official release.