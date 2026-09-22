Shah Rukh Khan wipes face with manager Pooja Dadlani’s dupatta, internet reacts

Advertisement

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s recent trip to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan hit the headlines on social media.

One of the videos is currently doing rounds after Shah Rukh was spotted grabbing his long-time manager Pooja Dadlani’s dupatta to wipe his face while he was attending the Ganpati darshan and evening aarti, along with his family and Pooja at the busy pandal.

The casual moment soon caught the attention of the social media users with many questioning why Shah Rukh was not using the dupatta of either Gauri or Suhana.

Meanwhile, some defended the actor saying the moment looked unintentional. A few had also pointed out his longstanding professional association with Pooja.

Advertisement

The actor is now preparing himself for his upcoming film King that will release on 24 December 2026.

Watch the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan you could have used your wife’s Dupatta man why giving so much hints to your fans about your manager?? pic.twitter.com/o9pml5W4tQ — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) September 22, 2026