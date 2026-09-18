Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Ambani Ganpati celebrations doing Aarti, watch

Advertisement

Mumbai: Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan attended the Ambani’s Ganpati celebration for the very first time and made a rare appearance.

The actor was spotted in the celebration along with the celebrity Ranveer Singh and Nita Ambani.

A video of him doing Aarti at the festivities has gone viral across social media.His appearance at the celebration has gained attention as the actor is rarely seen in such public affairs.

For the occasion, Shah Rukh was seen in traditional attire doing aarti.

Advertisement

The event saw a number of popular faces from the city at the Ganpati celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance became a big highlight from the celebration.

Watch the video here:

The last of the superstars, Shah Rukh Khan, doing Ganesh ji ki aarti at the Ambani residence. What a beautiful sight! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/p5oTwHbdJi — Vybyrn. (@vybyrn) September 16, 2026