Shah Rukh Khan sports watch worth Rs 4.98 crore

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were recently spotted going through a skincare routine together while promoting Deepika’s skincare line, 82°E. The video was posted on Deepika’s Instagram handle, where Shah Rukh was seen sporting a watch, and is worth a staggering amount.

In the video, the actress asked SRK how he was feeling as she asked him to use her skincare line. The superstar replied that he felt “cool cool” and “freshy freshy.” He can be seen wearing a blue wristwatch, and this caught attention of many fans, who reached out to the anonymous fashion account Diet Sabya to inquire about the brand.

The watch was identified as an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, priced at Rs 4.98 crore (as per Diet Sabya) or Rs 4.7 crore (according to Chrono24).

Shah Rukh’s Mannat, a sea-facing mansion worth 200 crore rupees, remains his most prized possession despite this opulent item.

Additionally, he owns a collection of high-end automobiles, including an Audi and BMW 6 and 7 series models.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next appear in Atlee’s “Jawan” and Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki.”