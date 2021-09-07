Shah Rukh Khan poses with Pune Metro officials, amid rumours on shooting for Atlee’s next

By Rachna Prasad
Shah Rukh Khan pune metro officials
Image credit- Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted posing with Pune Metro officials, pictures have been widely circulating in SRK’s fanpages on social media.

While fans have been waiting for King Khan to announce his new project, the rumour has it that he is shooting for director Atlee’s next.

According to the reports, Shah Rukh Khan has began shooting for Tamil director Atlee’s upcoming movie. Earlier this week, rumours were widespread that SRK had headed to Pune for a shoot. Currently, pictures of the Zero actor posing with Pune Metro staff is going viral on social media.

SRK could be seen dressed in a all black attire signing autographs for the Pune Metro staffs.

Although there is no official confirmation on the shoot schedule yet, fans have already been showing a lot of enthusiasm over this collaboration. This will be SRK’s first film with Atlee, who has given many hits, including, Bigil and Mersal.

You might also like
Sports

Anushka’s heart bleeds blue as she celebrates Team India’s victory with…

Entertainment

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 becomes the most popular reality…

Entertainment

Nia Sharma soars temperature in sexy white brallete and thigh high slit drape skirt

Entertainment

Antim: The Final Truth first poster release, Salman in face off with Aayush

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.