Shah Rukh Khan poses with Pune Metro officials, amid rumours on shooting for Atlee’s next

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted posing with Pune Metro officials, pictures have been widely circulating in SRK’s fanpages on social media.

While fans have been waiting for King Khan to announce his new project, the rumour has it that he is shooting for director Atlee’s next.

According to the reports, Shah Rukh Khan has began shooting for Tamil director Atlee’s upcoming movie. Earlier this week, rumours were widespread that SRK had headed to Pune for a shoot. Currently, pictures of the Zero actor posing with Pune Metro staff is going viral on social media.

SRK could be seen dressed in a all black attire signing autographs for the Pune Metro staffs.

Although there is no official confirmation on the shoot schedule yet, fans have already been showing a lot of enthusiasm over this collaboration. This will be SRK’s first film with Atlee, who has given many hits, including, Bigil and Mersal.