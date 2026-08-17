Shah Rukh Khan joins AR Rahman’s tribute video for Asha Bhosle

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Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a music video directed by veteran music composer AR Rahman that pays tribute to legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle.

Rahman announced SRK’s involvement in the music video via his social media account and extended his thanks to the actor for agreeing to be a part of the project.

In a post published on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, AR Rahman shared a note that he has penned to thank Shah Rukh Khan for his generous support and participation in the tribute video for Asha Bhosle.

The musical tribute to Asha Bhosle was initially announced by AR Rahman in June on World Music Day.

The music maestro had revealed that the project has been designed as an ode to Bhosle’s extensive musical achievements and its influence on generations of artists and music lovers in India and worldwide.

This is quite a personal endeavor because the project was launched while Bhosle was still alive, and the teasers showcased her inside a recording studio with AR Rahman and various other musicians.

The legendary singer herself had also been involved in the creative process.

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A.R Rahman is also contributing to the composition of the songs for the tribute, with multiple artists from various backgrounds joining for the effort.

Earlier this year on April 12th, Asha Bhosle had passed away at the age of 92 after suffering multiple organ failure.

Over the course of her more than six-decade-long singing career, Asha Bhosle gave us countless memorable numbers in several different languages and across diverse musical genres.

Look at the post here:

A heartfelt thank you to dear @IamSrk for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video. #ComingSoon #AshaForever — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 16, 2026

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