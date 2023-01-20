Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika starrer Pathaan to release on OTT

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan returns to cinema after a four-year hiatus. Naturally, viewers are thrilled to see Bollywood’s Badshah in action avatars. The actor joined Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the spy thriller Pathaan. Although the film is controversial, the Delhi High Court has proposed some changes to the OTT version of the film. While the proceedings were underway, some important details about the film’s release on the streaming platform were leaked online.

The Bollywood movie will hit streaming platforms three months after its theatrical release. SRK’s movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on April 25th.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Delhi High Court instructed Yash Raj Films to prepare subtitles and Hindi audio commentary for the OTT release of the film ‘Pathaan’ and submit the same to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a decision on re-certification by February 20. The High Court directed that a decision on the recertification of the film be taken by March 10.

Aditya Chopra’s much-awaited film Pathaan will be released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action movie is expected to break all opening day records because audiences who haven’t seen Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen will flock to theatres on opening day.

Pathaan is experiencing a high level of euphoria and mania that has never been experienced before, particularly in recent times. Not just fans, but the entire film industry is eagerly waiting to witness the Shah Rukh Khan movie on January 25.

Also read: Pathaan breaks KGF 2’s lifetime collection with advance booking from overseas