Shah Rukh Khan Calls ‘Bhai Salman Khan’ GOAT During #AskSRK Session, find out why

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday hosted a Twitter session, #AskSRK, where he answered questions related to “Pathaan” and even tagged actor Salman Khan as “Greatest Of All Time” (GOAT).

The 57-year-old actor treated his fans to a question and answer session on social media, where he was asked about the box-office success of ‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Asked by a Twitter user about movie collection, SRK said, “Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain hum toh khushi ginte haina#Pathaan.”

Salman Khan had a special appearance in the film, a user wrote: “@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gayi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe.”

To which, SRK replied: “Salman bhai is woh kya kehte hain aaj kal young log haan .GOAT. (greatest of all time) #Pathaan.”

A netizen asked about working with Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia.

Praising them, the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood wrote, “Ashutosh ji and Dimpleji are very magnanimous actors and lovely and very gentle to work with. And they were Too funny in the hologram scene ha ha #Pathaan.”

A fan couldn’t stop gushing about SRK’s look in ‘Pathaan’ and asked: “Why are you so sexy?”

He replied: “Kya karoon ab aadat si padh gayi hai ha ha. Honestly it’s only in the beholders’ eye #Pathaan.”

The Fan twitte wrote “amazing Mindblowing Fantabolous Never Seen Before Avtar Gaya Tha Tiger Ka Fan Banke Aaaya Pathaan Ka Fan Banke”.

King Khan replied, “Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas,”#pathaan.

Pathaan has recived a massive response from viewers and SRK’s fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film has crossed more than 313 crores gross worldwide.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Pathaan’ was realesed on january 25, a day before Republic day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.