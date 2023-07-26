Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay together on screen in ‘Jawan’

The much-anticipated preview of “Jawan” has sent fans into a frenzy, as they eagerly await the dynamic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay sharing the screen together. Speculations are running wild, with many reporters hinting at the South Superstar’s brief appearance in the film. Fans are on the edge of their seats, yearning for some juicy details to be spilled!

Adding fuel to the excitement, the film’s action choreographer, Yannick Ben, recently spilled some beans about two major fight sequences featuring SRK and Vijay. However, he cleverly kept the mystery alive by not specifying if he meant Thalapathy Vijay or Vijay Sethupathi. In a candid interview with Etimes, Yannick revealed that the audience will witness the two powerhouses together in the same frame. Brace yourselves for thrilling action in the prison fight and the Pune train station scenes!

But hold on, when asked about Vijay’s casting in “Jawan,” Yannick coyly smiled and remained tight-lipped about Thalapathy Vijay’s involvement. Reports, however, have been swirling, suggesting that Thalapathy Vijay might have a cameo in the film. It’s rumored that the superstar has generously waived his fee for the special appearance due to his excellent rapport with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee.

Excitement levels are soaring for “Jawan,” which also stars Nayanthara as the female lead, marking her Bollywood debut. The intensity is further heightened by Vijay Sethupathi’s role as the antagonist. As for Thalapathy Vijay’s supposed cameo, the makers have kept the cards close to their chests, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement.