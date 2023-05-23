Shah Rukh fulfils last wish of cancer patient, chats with her on VC

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan who has been in the news for the last many days for his film ‘Pathaan’ has fulfilled the last wish of a 60-year-old cancer patient from Kolkata. His noble and kind gesture has not only made the fan very happy, but his fans across the country have also conveyed their happiness.

Reportedly, the star talked with Shivani Chakraborty, a terminal cancer patient from Kolkata for about 40 minutes through video call. Not only that the ‘Badshah’ actor also asked her to help her financially.He also said that he would attend her daughter’s marriage and he also will visit her and will have a fish meal in her home in Kolkata.

The Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club, a Twitter account dedicated to Shahrukh’s fans, shared a post on Twitter and captioned, “ “#ShahRukhKhan had a good warm 40 min chat with His FAN, Shivani Chakraborty, also Told He’ll help her financially & will attend Her Daughter’s Marriage & also He’ll Visit her & have a Fish Meal in her Home Kolkata. Undoubtedly, Biggest Yet Most Humble Star ever was, is & will.”

#ShahRukhKhan had a good warm 40 min chat with His FAN, Shivani Chakraborty, also Told He’ll help her financially & will attend Her Daughter’s Marriage & also He’ll Visit her & have a Fish Meal in her Home Kolkata. Undoubtedly, Biggest Yet

Most Humble Star ever was, is & will ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3poiIwYLlN — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 23, 2023

It is to be noted that Shivani Chakraborty has been a big fan of Shah Rukh. And she had a desire to meet her dream actor once in a lifetime.

In an attempt to get her mother’s wish fulfilled Priya Chakraborty, Shivani’s daughter sought support on social media so that the wish of her mother can be fulfilled. Pirya’s post went viral on social media. And when King Khan learned about it, he immediately called her to grant her wish. SRK made an immediate video call to Shivani.