Selena Gomez to soon produce ‘Working Girl’ reboot

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Selena Gomez is set to produce the reboot of the 1980s classic ‘Working Girl’. Gomez is in the final stages of the negotiations with Ilana Pena adapting the script, reports Deadline.

The film would likely premiere on streaming platform Hulu. Exact plot details for this pic are unknown but the 1988 pic starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack and revolves around an ambitious secretary (Griffith) who takes on her boss’ identity while the latter is laid up with a broken leg.

According to Deadline, the film was not only one of that year’s breakout hits bringing in more than $100 million at the domestic box office, but it also was critically hailed and earned six Oscar nominations including a Best Picture noms, Best Actress nomination for Griffith and Supporting noms for Cusack and Weaver.

Gomez remains busy on the acting and producing fronts as she is an executive producer and star of the Hulu comedy ‘Only Murders in the Building’, which is coming off a number of Emmy nominations including Best Comedy following its first season and is currently in the middle of its second season. She is also starring and producing the HBO Max reality series ‘Selena + Chef’.

