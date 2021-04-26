‘Seeti maar’ song of Salman’s upcoming movie ‘Radhe’ is out

By IANS
Seeti maar song
Picture Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan on Monday tweeted the song “Seeti maar” from his upcoming film “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”.

The song has been recreated by music composer Devi Sri Prasad from an original composition he scored song for the Allu Arjun-starrer “Duvvada Jagannadham” in 2017.

In his post, Salman spoke about how he loved the way Allu performed the number and called his style of dancing “fantastic”.

“Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun,” he wrote.

“Seeti Maar” has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and the vocals are by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur.

“Radhe” is scheduled to release on May 13. The film will release in theatres and also on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.

