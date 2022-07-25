Screw Dheela: Tiger Shroff drops trailer of trailer of action-packed film

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to hit the big screens with his new action-packet movie ‘Screw Dheela.’ The actor took to his Instagram on Monday to drop the trailer of the flick along with a note that read, “Punches hain tight, Par iska #ScrewDheela hai (Punches are tight, but his screw’s lose)”

He further wrote, “Bringing to you an action-packed entertainer – directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring yours truly! Coming soon..”

Earlier on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his gram to share a post that read, “There’s going to be bloodshed! Stay tuned. Announcement tomorrow.” With his post, he left the fans curious about what new piece of entertainment is he set to bring to the world. In the caption of his post he requested fans to stay tuned and wait for “Tomorrow. 10 am.” Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement.

However, today, Kjo, Dharma production, and the star of the movie Tiger Shroff, took to their social media accounts to drop the trailer of the action film “Screw Dheela.” Although the release date of the film is yet to be announced, the visuals of the picture has grasped people’s attention.

Months ago, Pinkvilla reported that director Shashank Khaitan was looking for a fresh pairing, ad he is considering to star South actress Rashmika against Tiger. Therefore, as the trailer doesn’t reveal the actress but only shows a silhouette of a girl calling out Tiger with the name of his character, fans suspect the role is played by Rashmika Mandanna.