You might also like
Entertainment

Sushant’s sister molested Rhea after getting drunk, which lead to rift between…

Entertainment

Prabhas teams up with ‘Tanhaji’ maker Om Raut for 3D biggie…

Nation

Classical music maestro Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Entertainment

‘Drishyam’ director Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

https://kalingatv.com/

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7