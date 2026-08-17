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Mumbai: Child actress and star of Heroes and Nashville, Hayden Panettiere, died on Sunday at 36 years of age.

A representative for her has announced that she died the week before her 37th Birthday, just days before it.

Her father described her as “an incredible light who brought everyone joy in their lives, while announcing the news along with media.

The cause of death is still unknown. Investigators are on the scene conducting an ongoing investigation regarding her death.

The cause and manner of death are undetermined at this time.

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The Florida actress achieved fame after her early 2000s character, were she played a cheerleader Claire Bennet in the superhero drama series ‘Heroes’.

In 2012, she got a role as Juliette Barnes in a musical drama series ‘Nashville’, and for this she was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards.

Some of her other film roles included ‘Remember the Titans’, ‘Scream 4’, and ‘Scream VI’.

Her death came three years after her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died in 2023.