‘Scoop’ trailer shows how one phone call has far-reaching repercussions

The trailer of the upcoming crime drama streaming show ‘Scoop’ was unveiled on Monday. It starts off on a pacey note as the character of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak receives a call from the underworld don Chhota Rajan to talk about a certain subject.

It soon spirals to show how Jagruti gets mired in a controversy because of her proximity to the Rajan and is soon sent behind the bars for enabling the murder of a fellow crime reporter.

The trailer highlights society’s rush to pass the judgement as Jagruti is caught between the nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media.

The show, directed by Hansal Mehta, is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s memoir, ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’ and tells how she was framed by the police and investigating agencies for abetting the murder of crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey citing professional rivalry.

Speaking about creating the first season of ‘Scoop’, director and co-creator Hansal Mehta said: “As a filmmaker, my intention is to always tell stories that go beyond a weekend. In a scoop, I found that: a story that speaks urgently to our post truth times. Collaborating with someone as gifted as Mrunmayee brought in a sensibility that deeply enriched the show.

“All of this would not have been possible without Netflix and Matchbox Shots who nurtured our deep dive into the personal and professional world of Jagruti Pathak, allowing our vision to blossom. With Netflix, the process of creation is always exciting and collaborative. Season one is just the beginning. I hope to keep exploring the story-rich world of media even further.”

The series, produced by Matchbox Shots and created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 2.

