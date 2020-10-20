Bhumika Gurung emotionally devastated
Bhumika Gurung Photo: IANS

Savdhaan India role left Bhumika Gurung emotionally devastated

By IANS

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Bhumika Gurung says she felt emotionally devastated while shooting for her character in the show Savdhaan India: Aapka Sangharsh Aapki Zubaani.

The show will go through some changes in its approach. It will soon start featuring stories about atrocities against women and how victims got justice.

The makers have roped in Bhumika to essay one of the victims.

“My character in the show is of a girl who had a normal life and how an unfortunate event changes her life completely. I felt very emotionally devastated while shooting for this character and I hope the audience will see it too,” she said.

“I just can’t think of something like this happening to me or anyone I know. I would just like to give a message to all the women out there to fight back. No matter what, one should always fight for what’s right,” she added.

“Savdhaan India: Aapka Sangharsh Aapki Zubaani” airs on Star Bharat.

