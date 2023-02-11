Satish Kaushik shares video of scrap dealer singing “Kyon Kisi Ko,” netizens get nostalgic

Actor Salman Khan’s performance in “Tere Naam” is still fresh in people’s minds. The film, which came out almost two decades ago, is well-known for its heartbreaking plot and timeless songs. The internet occasionally reveals recreations of this film’s songs, one of which has recently piqued Satish Kaushik’s interest. The film’s director, Satish Kaushik, shared a video of a scarp dealer singing a song from the movie on Twitter, unleashing a fair dose of nostalgia among netizens.

In the video, the scrap dealer can be heard singing the song, “Kyon kisi ko,” originally sung by Udit Narayan, as he goes about collecting newspaper and plastic waste on a street. Sharing the clip, director of the film Satish Kaushik wrote, “What a public adulation of the song from Tere Naam, even after 20 years . Proud of this film.”

What a public adulation of the song from Tere Naam even after 20 years . Proud of this film pic.twitter.com/TkLnKaQJWe — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) February 8, 2023

Since being shared on February 8, the video has garnered over 68,000 views. One user wrote, “Sir please try to re release tere naam in some mass fvt places. Please sir, It’s a request from millions of tere naam fans.” “We don’t make songs anymore. That’s the tough reality. Thank you for the wonderful album and movie sir,” another user said. “Even without music….it’s amazing,” another netizen posted.

Tere Naam still has a high recall value and is considered one of Salman Khan’s best films. Helmed by Satish Kaushik and written by Bala and Jainendra Jain, the film is based on a real incident. Although the film was a moderate hit at the box office, its songs were chartbusters.