‘Sarke Chunariya’ song officially banned: Government steps in, debate on free speech rekindled

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The song featuring Nora Fatehi has been removed after controversial content, the government has confirmed, and it has created a broader debate on freedom of creativity.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw admitted that the song “Sarkne Chunariya” has been cut following the objections that were raised. In resolving the matter, he has highlighted that even though freedom of expression is upheld, it is not without boundaries, particularly when matters of decency and the sensitivity of the people are involved.

The song received criticism shortly after its release, and some parts of the population and some leaders disliked the nature of its lyrics, visual presentation, and its perceived general appeal.

The reaction soon spread on the internet, and official complaints and demands to apply some regulation were made.

Another grey area that was brought into light by the controversy is that the releases of online music do not necessarily need to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification. This has once again brought up debate on whether digital platforms should be subjected to more stringent control.

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In the light of the emerging controversy, individuals involved with the project started to distance themselves from the finished project, with it stated that the material published was not what was expected before.

Other than the song itself, the episode has also sparked a bigger debate:

Where does the boundary of the freedom of creativity and control lie?

Are digital platforms deserving of stricter censorship, as with movies?

With the government stepping in, the incident could influence how online entertainment content is monitored in the future.