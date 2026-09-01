‘Sardar 2’ trailer: Karthi, SJ Suryah lock horns in this action thriller, to hit theatres on September 10

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Chennai: The trailer of Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer ‘Sardar 2’ is finally out, offering a glimpse into an action-packed drama which travels across borders this time.

Directed by PS Mithran, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Nassar and others in prominent roles. The movie is a sequel to Sardar, which was released in 2022.

The two-minute and fifty-eight-second trailer opens with Karthi going on a mission in Japan, which he completes successfully but suffers PTSD, leading to mental trauma from the mission. SJ Suryah is the new addition to the cast of the movie, playing an antagonist in the film.

His arrival marks the return of Karthi to save the world. Karthi is expected to play a double role in the movie. SJ Suryah shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Sunday.

‘Sardar 2’ is the sequel to Sardar, a spy action thriller that featured Karthi in dual roles as a father and son. In the first film, Rajisha, Raashii Khanna, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Avinash, Yugi Sethu and Balaji Sakthivel were there.

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The sequel is produced by S. Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena. It is slated to release in theatres worldwide on September 10, 2026.

Earlier, actors Karthi and SJ Suryah, along with actress Ashika, visited the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple and offered prayers for the success of their upcoming film ‘Sardar 2’

During their visit, Karthi, S.J. Suryah and Ashika offered prayers at various shrines, including those of Lord Subramanya Swamy, Valli, Deivayanai, Lord Shanmugar, Lord Perumal, Lord Sathru Samhara Moorthy and Lord Dakshinamurthy.

(Source: ANI)