Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident

Popular TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya who worked in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, breathed her last on May 23 after she met with a car accident.

The unfortunate incident was shared by producer JD Majethia. In an Instagram story, he informed that the mishap took place in North India.

“Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyaya popularly known as ‘Jasmine’ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi,” reads JD Majethia’s post.

She has been a part of many shows over the years like C.I.D and Adaalat, but is best known for he role in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. She played Jasmine in the show.

Apart from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya also worked in Kya Qasoor Hai AMla Ka, digital series Please Find Attached, and also in Deepika Padukone’s film Chhappak and the 2023 film Timir. She was quite a popular name in the Gujarati Theatre circuit.

