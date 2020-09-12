Mumbai: A shocking new revelation about the drug peddling case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been by arrested Rhea Chakraborty. This was informed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today.

According to Times Now report, Rhea Chakraborty has named around 25 A-lister Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta allegeing them of consuming drugs.

Rhea also has reportedly said that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone and Sushant Singh Rajput took drug with her.

Sara and Rhea were very good friends and often seen hanging out together.

Earlier Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip claimed that Sara and Sushant were in love during the shooting of Kedarnath.

Sara, Rakul and Simone have not yet given any reaction to these reports.

NCB will reportedly summon those Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea, reported Times Now.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB in the drug case connection linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case after three consecutive days of interrogation.

A Mumbai court rejected the bail pleas of Rhea and her brother Showik yesterday.

The actress will have to remain in judicial custody till September 22.