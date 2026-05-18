Sara Ali Khan thanks fans for love on ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ post

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Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan recently took to social media to thank her fans and audiences for the love received on her latest post related to Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The actress shared pictures and a heartfelt message on Instagram expressing gratitude for the support and appreciation coming from fans online. Sara wrote that the positive response and kind messages meant a lot to her and thanked everyone for showering love on the project.

Soon after the post was shared, fans flooded the comments section with compliments and supportive messages for the actress. Many users praised Sara’s cheerful personality and said they were excited to see more updates from her upcoming work.

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Known for staying active on social media, Sara often shares behind-the-scenes moments, travel diaries, workout clips, and personal notes with her followers. Her latest thank-you post once again grabbed attention online and quickly started circulating across fan pages.

The actress has built a strong social media following over the years, with fans appreciating her candid posts and relatable personality. As reactions continue pouring in, Sara’s post has become another talking point among her followers online.

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