Sara Ali Khan makes her royal debut in ivory lehenga at Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood actress and Pataudi princess Sara Ali Khan made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday. The actress wore an ivory Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the event.

At the 76th Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony, Sara made a royal statement on the famous stairs by praising Indian craftsmanship. The intricate shadow work embroidery on each individual panel showcased a mesmerising calendar of designs from the renowned couture house of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, making it the ideal ensemble for a royal star.

With a stunning blouse embellished with crystals, pearls, and resham work, Sara’s ensemble is a work of art.

Taking to her Instagram, Sara shared several pictures as she posed for the camera. She captioned the post, “You Cannes do it.” She geo-tagged the location as Cannes, French Riviera, France. Reacting to the pictures, a fan said, “The true representation of India. A Royal representation.” Another person wrote, “Sara soo proud of you for proudly presenting your nation’s cultures and traditions at an international event soooo gracefully!!” “Thank you keeping with your culture. You look fabulous,” read a comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara told Shutterbugs at the red carpet, “Nervous, I’ve always aspired to be here someday, and I can’t believe I’m here,” when asked how she was feeling.

Talking about her look, Sara said, “It’s customary and present-day Indian, carefully assembled by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I’ve always been happy about being Indian. It represents who I am, it is modern, fresh, and has traditional roots.

Along with Anushka Sharma, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar will also make her debut at Cannes. Not only that Esha Gupta also made her Cannes debut as part of the team led by Dr. L. Murugan, the Union Minister of State. Apart from them, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a veteran at Cannes, will be attending as well followed by Aditi Rao Hydari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmyCook (@filmycook)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmyCook (@filmycook)

Celebrities like Johnny Deep, Uma Thurman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, Fan BingBing, Helen Mirren, and Naomi Campbell attended the opening night screening of Jeanne du Barry on Day 1 of the 76th Cannes Film Festival.