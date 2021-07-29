Sara Ali Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

By IANS
Sara Ali Khan latest photoshoot
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan sprinkled monochrome magic with her latest photograph dressed in a gorgeous black bikini top paired with a sarong.

Sara posted a set of images on Instagram, where she is seen posing next to a door flaunting her perfect curves in a tiny bikini top paired with a layered sarong with a thigh high slit.

Sara Ali Khan.(photo:Instagram)
“Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho… Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho,” the actress captioned the image. She also posted a short clip of the shoot to her Insta Stories with the song “Khwab ho tum ya koi haqeeqat” from Dev Anand-starrer “Teen Deviyan”.

Sara Ali Khan.(photo:Instagram)

The 25-year-old actress’ picture currently has 1.7 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Sara will be next seen in “Atrangi Re”, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and directed by Aanand L. Rai. “Atrangi Re” is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

