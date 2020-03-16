sara ali khan
Image Credit: IANS

Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga aarti in Varanasi despite Covid-19

By IANS
Varanasi: Netizens were shocked to see actress Sara Ali Khan attending the Ganga aarti and walking in the crowded streets of Varanasi despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Sara on Monday took to Instagram and posted a video in which she is seen giving a short tour of one of the crowded streets of Varanasi.

“Namaste Darshako. Banaras ki galliyo se… oh what a lovely day. So much fun – such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay,” she captioned the video.

There’s another video doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sara is seen attending the Ganga aarti along with her mother Amrita Singh.

Seeing Sara’s videos, netizens asked her to take precautionary measures due to coronavirus.

“Please wear mask Sara,” a user commented.

Another one wrote: “Please avoid going outdoors and please don’t touch anything.”

On the film front, Sara will next be seen in the remake of David Dhawan’s “Coolie No. 1”.

