Sanya Malhotra to star alongside Rajkummar Rao in Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster ‘Hit’

Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra has been roped in to star alongside actor Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster “Hit”.

Sanya said: “I have watched ‘Hit’ and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj.”

“HIT — Homicide Intervention Team”, tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman.

The original released in 2020 and was jointly produced by South star Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. The film features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

The film tells the story of Vikram, a police officer grappling with a personal tragedy while investigating a missing girl named Preethi.

The Sailesh Kolanu directorial is currently in pre-production and will go on floors soon.