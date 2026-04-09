Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma break up after 1 year of dating

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Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra has reportedly broken up with sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma after dating for over a year.

Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma have mutually decided to part ways. The two reportedly went their separate paths a while ago and chose to keep this phase of their lives low-key. They have also unfollowed each other on social media.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding to breakup buzz. The report also claims that Rishab may have moved on, though he is keeping his new relationship private. Throughout their time together, the duo avoided the spotlight, with no official confirmation or public appearances as a couple.

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In January 2025, a Reddit user shared a few pictures of Sanya and Rishab spending time together. In one of the photos, Sanya and Rishab were spotted together as the sitarist clicked a photo with a fan.

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra is set to appear next in Toaster alongside Rajkumar Rao in a comic movie. The movie has been directed by Vivek Daschaudhary and will hit digital screens on April 15, 2026, on Netflix.

Also Read: Actress Sanya Malhotra Wins The Best Actress Award At The New York Film Festival