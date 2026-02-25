Sanjay Leela Bhansali hospitalisation rumours on 63rd Birthday proven false, director busy shooting Love & War

Advertisement

Mumbai: Before the grandeur of his cinematic masterpieces and national acclaim, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s journey began in a modest chawl in South Mumbai. Born into a Gujarati Jain family, he grew up witnessing the highs and lows of the film industry through his father, a producer. Over the years, he transformed those early experiences into a celebrated filmmaking career, delivering visually spectacular and award-winning films that cemented his place among India’s most respected directors.

On February 24, however, the filmmaker’s name began trending for an unexpected reason. A social media page claimed that Bhansali had suffered a heart attack on his 63rd birthday and had been rushed to a Mumbai hospital, sparking widespread concern among fans and the film fraternity.

The rumours spread rapidly across digital platforms, prompting anxiety over the health of the acclaimed director. Soon after, his team stepped in to dismiss the claims, clarifying that reports of his hospitalization were entirely false and without any factual basis.

Advertisement

While speculation swirled online, Bhansali was reportedly continuing work on his upcoming film Love & War. The much-anticipated romantic drama features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in leading roles.

With the clarification issued, fans have expressed relief, and attention has shifted back to Love & War, which remains one of Bollywood’s most eagerly awaited projects.

Also Read: Arijit clarifies retirement decision says unreleased songs will keep on releasing