Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt sets temperature soaring with her bikini photos

Bhubaneswar: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has got the temperature soaring with latest pictures from her pool session on Sunday morning. The fans are amazed by her stunning pics.

She is currently enjoying a holiday at Hawaii, and has been actively posting her pics on her Instagram page.

Yesterday, Trishala posted another picture from her time at Maui, Hawaii. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a white swimsuit as she happily poses for the camera.

She captioned her post as “Night swim.”

She looks breath-taking in her white colour bikini as she sits on top of a platform in the middle of the swimming pool. A beautiful white fountain behind her adds more dazzle to the photograph making her look like a real life mermaid.

Earlier on Tuesday, she posted a picture of her in a yellow bikini while vacating in Hawaii. Trishala posed for the camera while standing inside a swimming pool with half her body submerged inside the water.

Trishala Dutt is the daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour. She is currently a psychotherapist in New York.