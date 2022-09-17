sanjay dutt pm modi
Image credit- IANS

Sanjay Dutt wishes the ‘man who changed the outlook of our nation’

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt sent out wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Saturday turned 72.

The Bollywood actor thanked Modi for his leadership and heaped praises for changing the outlook of the nation.

Sanjay took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph posing with Modi. In the image, the two are standing together as they get clicked.

“Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership!A Happy birthday @narendramodi” Sanjay wrote on the micro-blogging website for the leader.

You might also like
Entertainment

Anil Kapoor: ‘Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world…

Nation

PM Modi releases the cheetahs from Namibia into Kuno National Park

Nation

India reports 5,747 fresh Covid cases, 29 deaths in the last 24 hours

Entertainment

Akshay, Kangana wish PM Modi on his birthday, say are inspired by him

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.