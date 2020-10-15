Sanjay Dutt Spotted Outside Salon, Says ‘I am not sick now, don’t write like that’

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt is currently battling a serious illness such as lung cancer. Although it is being said from his side that he is perfectly fit and fine, but some pictures of him were viral on social media, after which his fans got worried about his health.

Sanju Baba has returned to Mumbai after spending time with his children in Dubai. Recently he was spotted outside celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim’s salon. During this, Sanjay Dutt also gave a brief interview to the media outside the salon.

Moving towards his car, Sanjay Dutt told media personnel “I am not sick now, don’t write like that”. After this all started laughing loudly.

Apart from this Sanjay Dutt’s friend Aalim Hakim has shared a video where he addressed his battle with cancer for the first time.

In the video, the 61-year-old actor showed his scar mark, saying: “Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will beat it, I will be out of this cancer soon.”

He sported a beard, which he said he was growing for the sequel of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1”. Dutt plays the antagonist in the film starring Kannada superstar Yash.

“I need the look for the film as we are starting in November. I am happy to be on the sets again. There’s dubbing for ‘Shamshera’ too, so that will be fun. It’s good to be back,” he said.

The actor also shared that he has started working out again. “I’m getting my muscles back,” said Dutt, who had flown to Dubai with wife Maanayata in September after receiving treatment in Mumbai.

Although Sanjay Dutt has become much weaker than before. Fans are praying for Sanjay Dutt.

On August 11, the 61-year-old actor, who was hospitalised a few days before that due to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment. Although Dutt or his family members did not reveal anything officially at that point, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta subsequently confirmed that the actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” Nahta had tweeted on his official Twitter account in August.

(With inputs from IANS)