Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik split, is Ayesha Omar the reason!

Reports have suggested that India tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik have parted ways. However, the divorce is not yet confirmed as the paperwork is still pending.

Amidst the ongoing rumours of the couple’s split, Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar’s name has popped out. According to the sources, Ayesha could be the reason behind the star couple’s breakup.

Notably, Shoaib did a bold photoshoot with Ayesha in 2021, and later in an interview, he was heard praising the model for helping him quite a lot with their modeling event.

Ayesha Omar is a Pakistani actress and YouTuber, who is also considered a style icon in her home country. She is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in Pakistan.

Now the pics from Shoaib and Ayesha’s bold photoshoots are doing rounds again, and it has fans speculating that the cricketer’s proximity to the model is the cause of a schism in his marriage with Sania.

More about Ayesha Omar

Ayesha made her film debut in a lead role in the 2015 hit romantic-comedy Karachi Se Lahore. Apart from this, she played supporting characters in the war film Yalghaar (2017) and the drama Kaaf Kangana (2019).

In 2012, Ayesha released two albums “Chalte Chalte” and “Khamoshi” for which she won the Lux Style Award for Best Album, and in 2013 she released her third album “Gimme Gimme.”

The actress is also a great host and has proved her potential in the morning shows like ‘Yeh Waqt Hai Mera’ that aired on CNBC Pakistan, and others. In addition, Ayesha has her own YouTube channel where she uploads videos showcasing bits from her daily life.