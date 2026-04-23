Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ stand-up comedy becomes the most watched on YouTube

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Mumbai: Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ comeback stand-up comedy on YouTube breaks records and become the most-watched comedy special in the world. It is a record for a single uploaded video.

The video has crossed 54.2 million views since its upload from two weeks. This comebavk comes following the India’s Got Latent controversy.

Samay Raina also shared this good news on his Instagram account by uploading a story that mentioned Still Alive had crossed 53.5 million views. The caption on the post read, “officially turned his biggest controversy into a record-breaking comeback.”

The whole video is of over one-hour-long and had gained 24 million views on the first day of its release on April 7.

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This video and the show marks the his return to the stand-up comedy after facing troubles and backlash in India’s Got Latent after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s inappropriate joke due to which Samay had removed all the episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

In his comeback video he addressed the controversy and claimed that Ranveer had cracked the controversial joke eight times during the episode, but only one version was retained, which eventually sparked outrage. He also admitted that the controversy affected his mental health and left him feeling helpless.

He also mentioned that he will be working for the second season of the India’s Got Latent in an announcement earlier this month.