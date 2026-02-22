Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-awaited film ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ has locked a summer release date for this year.

On Sunday, Samantha announced her film’s release date on Instagram, along with a new poster of ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’.

The film is set for a worldwide release on May 15, 2026.

“See you in theatres this summer, Bangaraalu…#MaaIntiBangaaram Grand Release worldwide on 15th May, 2026. #MiBonMay15th #MiB,” she wrote.

The poster features Samantha peering around a wall with a cautious expression. Dressed in a simple saree, her character gives out a mysterious vibe.

Earlier in January, the makers unveiled the teaser trailer of ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’.

Set against a raw and grounded backdrop, Maa Inti Bangaaram promises a gripping blend of intense drama and high-octane moments, anchored by a deeply personal story that unfolds in an understated and lighthearted manner, read a press note.

Sharing her thoughts on the teaser, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage,” as per a press release.

She added, “Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I’m truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them.”

The actress began the film’s shooting in October last year.

Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy.

The film brings together some of the industry’s finest talents, cinematography by Om Prakash, music by Santosh Narayanan, story and screenplay by Vasant Maringanti, and costumes by Pallavi Singh.

