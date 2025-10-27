Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ goes on floors

Advertisement

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Gulshan Devaiah have kickstarted the shoot of their film ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’.

Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film marks yet another exciting collaboration between Samantha and director Nandini Reddy, following their much loved blockbuster Oh! Baby.

Speaking about the new chapter, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Maa Inti Bangaram is a film that spoke straight to my heart the moment I heard it. To be producing and acting in it under Tralala Moving Pictures feels deeply personal.. it’s a story rooted in love, belonging, and strength, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with Nandini Reddy, someone whose vision I trust implicitly. As a producer, it’s exciting to shape stories that reflect our lives and emotions with honesty and warmth.”

Adding to that, Himank Duvvuru, producing partner at Tralala Moving Pictures, shared, “After the success of Subham, we were clear that Tralala would continue to champion stories that move people- stories that stay with you long after the credits roll. Maa Inti Bangaram is exactly that kind of film. It brings together an exceptional story created by Raj Nidimoru, with screenplay from Vasanth and directed by Nandini, with Samantha leading it and we’re proud to be backing a story that blends emotion, strength, and authenticity in a way only Telugu cinema can.”

The film brings together some of the industry’s finest talents, cinematography by Om Prakash, music by Santosh Narayanan, story and screenplay by Vasant Maringanti, and costumes by Pallavi Singh.

