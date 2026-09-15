Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses of intimate baby shower with Raj Nidimoru

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Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a glimpse from her baby shower at Isha Foundation, giving fans an insight into the bash with her film director-husband Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha posted a few pictures from the traditional functions on Instagram. She also posted a couple of pictures where Raj was seen getting drenched with pearls and petals on the actress.

The actor was also kind enough to share some meaning behind the Kalaa Aavarana ceremony of Srividya.

She shared that the ceremony celebrates 94 kalas of Devi through the seven chakras of the mother-to-be. It involves holy water, mantras and other rituals.

She mentioned the recitation of the Sri Chakra Yantram and the Devi Khadgamaala – a prayer of the names of different deities and divine energies.

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Samantha also posted a photo of her with Raj, her friend Shilpa Reddy and Neeraja Kona. In her last post, she thanked everyone for carrying out the puja and blessing her baby.

Samantha and Raj are waiting for their first baby in December.

Look at the post here:

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