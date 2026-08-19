Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares candid moments with husband Raj Nidimoru, fans gush over new chapter

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New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares some adorable, candid pictures with hubby Raj Nidimoru on her Instagram account, fans are in love with the couple’s new beginning.

Samantha recently dropped a plethora of new, extremely candid pictures featuring herself and her husband, Raj Nidimoru.

The pictures made their way to the social media account this afternoon and were an instant hit, leaving the fans swooning over the couple and leaving endearing comments of their new beginning on the comment box.

The actress captioned her post with, “Just us,” hinting at her herself, her husband and their upcoming baby.

Today’s Instagram post shared by the actress includes a bunch of candid pictures of her laughing and spending quality time with hubby Raj Nidimoru.

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The carefree yet adorable pictures of the couple have given their fans another dose of their relationship and social media users are pouring love for the actress in its latest phase and wishing them good things for their journey.

One user wrote “most beautiful mommy to be”, while another commented, “Happiness looks good on you two”.

Look at the post here:

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