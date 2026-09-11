“Was okay with not having kids”: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says pregnancy came as a surprise

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Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken candidly about her pregnancy, admitting that she and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru found the news to be completely unexpected.

Samantha is going to have her first baby along with filmaker Raj Nidimoru. It was only last December when the couple decided to go public regarding their relationship.

While talking about the couple’s thoughts about children, Samantha confessed that she was comfortable with not having any children.

The actor revealed that she and Raj had come to an age where they were unsure if they could have kids.

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However, the unexpected development came as a surprise to the couple, and their plans had to change accordingly, added Samantha.

She further said, she came to know about her pregnancy while shooting for one of her songs called Thassadiya.

Although Samantha has mostly maintained her personal life in a way that her fans hardly get an opportunity to know more details, in this particular statement, she seems to have been relatively open with how both she and Raj thought about having children previously.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To Fan Suggesting Baby Names On Her Latest Instagram Post