Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to fan suggesting baby names on her latest Instagram post

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Mumbai: Fans flood Samantha Ruth Prabhu with baby name ideas even before the actress and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru welcome their first child.

Recently, Samantha took to social media and shared several images flaunting her pregnancy belly. While the post was flooded with comments from well-wishers and friends from the industry, one fan went the extra mile and proposed name choices for the couple.

The fan picked ‘Samaira’ for a girl and ‘Samaraj’ for a boy-a combination of Samantha and Raj’s name.

Samantha caught the suggestion and wrote on social media, “SAMRAJ. A tad full of ourselves, don’t you think?” followed by a laughing emoji.

A few days ago, Samantha posted a mirror selfie, in which she was glowing with pride on her pregnancy. The actress also shared glimpses of her routine including her workouts as she prepared to be a mom.

Meanwhile, Samantha also hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with her followers where they inquired about different aspects of pregnancy, including shopping for the baby, weight gain and more.

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During the Q&A session, Samantha spoke about the weight she had gained and mentioned, “I have gained 11 kgs so far.”

Samnatha and her husband Raj are all set to welcome their firstborn in December, however, the couple hasn’t officially announced the due date of the baby.

Look at the post here:

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Also read: Samantha Gives Glimpse Of Her Pregnancy Workout With Disclaimer