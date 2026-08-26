Samantha gives glimpse of her pregnancy workout with disclaimer

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Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to show her fans a glimpse of workout and weight lifting she is doing in her Pregnancy. She also emphasized on the thing which most of the people would ask which is it can be dangerous, so she adds that her exercises are carefully chosen and modified according to medical guidance.

The 39-year-old actor is going to have her first child with her husband filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The power couple tied the knot in December of 2025 and have also worked together in movies such as The Family Man 2 and Maa Inti Bangaaram.

She has uploades series of photos and videos in that post, first one reads, “Training looks different these days. Less about pushing harder, more about listening better,” she wrote. A subsequent slide showed her performing a deadlift, captioned, “When you stop at 70 percent of your max,” followed by a picture of her picking up dumbbells with the note, “Some days I feel strong. Some days I modify.”

The caption of the post reads, “A little disclaimer: I’ve strength trained for years and have continued through pregnancy with my doctor’s clearance. My trainer is also certified in prenatal training, and everything you see here is modified for my body, my experience and my pregnancy.

Every pregnancy is different, so please don’t use my workouts as a guide for yours. Speak to your doctor and work with someone qualified before exercising during pregnancy.”

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This post comes following her post announcing her pregnancy and saying her fans see you soon. After her last film’s success she said, “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans.”

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)