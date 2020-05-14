Pic Credits IANS

Samantha and her pet dog cannot be beaten in this job!

By IANS

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Southern star Samantha Akkineni has shared a photograph on Instagram where she is seen taking a nap with her pet French bulldog, saying no one does it better than them!

“No one does it better than us,” she wrote on the image.

She also shared a photograph with the dog where she flaunts her perfect skin.

“Good light, good skin, good puppy kinda day… #nofilter #bareskin #happyheart,” she wrote.

Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

