Salman’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ teaser leaked in SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ screening

The teaser of Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was shown during the screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s action film ‘Pathaan’ in theatres, which was released on January 25.

In the teaser, Salman says, “Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka galat,” in the opening moments of the teaser. In the clip, the actor flaunts two distinct looks, one with long hair and a rugged outfit and the other a clean-shaven one where he looks sauve in formal clothes. He can be seen riding a bike in the desert, next to a close-up of the actor’s iconic bracelet.

The teaser is packed with action moments, including a chase sequence on a train and some old-fashioned, bone-crushing hand-to-hand combat that Salman is well known for.

In between, the actor can be seen romancing with the beautiful actress Pooja Hegde in beautiful locations. Towards the end of the teaser, Salman looks cool in the formal white shirt even after he was beaten.

Apart from Salman Khan, Kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal.

Helmed by Farhad Samji the movie is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, starring Ajith Kumar and Tamannah Bhatia in the leads. The film will be released on Eid 2023.

(Inputs from IANS)