Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ has an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ connection

Mumbai: The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer upcoming offering ‘Tiger 3’ have onboarded top Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel’s historic hit ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Chris Barnes is a veteran in creating action spectacles and his bio suggests that he specialises in marine action.

Chris has also worked in huge Hollywood blockbusters like The Bourne Ultimatum, I Am Legend, Joker, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, etc.

A source said: “YRF Spy Universe is the coolest film franchise that we have in India today and Tiger 3 will bring its own, unique flavour to the spy franchise that will be remarkably distinct from Pathaan or War franchises.

“Action is the mainstay for these action entertainers and of course YRF and Maneesh Sharma are going to go all out to give audiences a film that they won’t forget! Such moves only indicate their intention to give people a never seen before theatrical experience.

‘Tiger 3’ is part of the fabled blockbuster generating YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after two humongous hits Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is set to release this Diwali.